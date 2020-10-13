Sheriff announces body cameras for all Ascension Parish deputies in early 2021

Michael Tortorich

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told the Donaldsonville City Council tonight the Sheriff’s Office plans to implement body cameras for deputies throughout the parish.

The plan is to implement the camera system in the first quarter of 2021.

“It’s the first time in the history of this Sheriff’s Office we use this type of technology,” Webre said.

The V300 model Motorola brand system will cost an estimated $500,000 to implement parishwide.

“We will do it the right way with the strongest standards and protocols,” he said.

The estimated cost for the west side patrol is $109,000 for cameras and equipment. Webre suggested the possibility of testing the system with 20 deputies in the Donaldsonville area.

The video will be uploaded to a server, the sheriff said. Many terabytes worth of data will be stored for years, in the event video is needed as evidence.

The V300 body-worn camera is one of the first in the industry to address law enforcement’s need for cameras that remain operational beyond a 12-hour shift. Swappable battery packs, 128 GB of memory and secure wireless uploading to servers enable it to operate 24 hours a day.