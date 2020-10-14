Wreaths to honor veterans on sale

Staff Report

The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for wreaths to place on the graves of Ascension Parish veterans this Christmas season.

The deadline to order a wreath for a veteran's grave is Nov. 30. This program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15.

Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers, or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves themselves. Donations also are accepted, which will be used to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans.

Wreaths will be available at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales on Dec. 19. The wreath ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 19. If you cannot make the ceremony, arrangements can be made for an alternate pick-up.

For more information or to order a wreath please go to our Facebook page , email us at ascvetspark@gmail.com or contact Tanya Whitney at 256-656-2124. Orders may also be made online.