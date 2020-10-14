Sheriff's Christmas Crusade underway

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre's Christmas Crusade is taking applications from parish residents in need of assistance.

Applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the following locations:

Gonzales Business Office, 825 S. Irma Blvd.

Donaldsonville Business Office, 300 Houmas St.

Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville

District 2 Substation, 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales

District 3 Substation, 38567 Highway 42, Prairieville

Applicants must attach the following documents to their application before submitting it:

Current printout of SNAP benefits or child's birth certificate

Valid Louisiana state ID

Proof of income

Copy of most current utility bill (showing proof of residency)

The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 6. Applicants will be notified by letter. For more information, call (225) 621-8361.