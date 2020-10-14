Sheriff's Christmas Crusade underway
Staff Report
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre's Christmas Crusade is taking applications from parish residents in need of assistance.
Applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the following locations:
- Gonzales Business Office, 825 S. Irma Blvd.
- Donaldsonville Business Office, 300 Houmas St.
- Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville
- District 2 Substation, 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales
- District 3 Substation, 38567 Highway 42, Prairieville
Applicants must attach the following documents to their application before submitting it:
- Current printout of SNAP benefits or child's birth certificate
- Valid Louisiana state ID
- Proof of income
- Copy of most current utility bill (showing proof of residency)
The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 6. Applicants will be notified by letter. For more information, call (225) 621-8361.