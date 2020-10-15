APSO presents “Boo and the Badge” Trunk-or-treat style due to COVID-19

Staff Report

On Halloween night, we will revisit East Ascension and Donaldsonville with ghosts and goblins and spooks galore for “Boo and the Badge.”

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will have two trunk-or-treat events Halloween night that will take place at the Gonzales Courthouse parking lot in Gonzales and the Hickley M. Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville. Both events will be a drive-thru style due to covid-19.

This event is free to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in both locations.

“We want to make sure that all of our kids are provided with a safe event,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Deputies will hand out candy during the event, alongside other community partner vendors.

In additional to the fun, attendees will be able to view some of the department’s vehicles, and other sheriff’s office equipment from their vehicles.

Vendors are welcome and they will need to call 225-621-8361 to sign up.