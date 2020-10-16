Ascension Parish Council sets Trick-or-Treating hours

Staff Report

At its Oct. 15 meeting, the Ascension Parish Council set Trick-or-Treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

Children who plan on Trick-or-Treating should be chaperoned by an adult. Participants are urged to observe safety precautions, such as wearing brightly colored costumes, using flashlights, and avoiding walking on main or heavily-traveled highways.

For ways to enjoy a safe Trick-or-Treating experience in the age of COVID-19, please see these suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.