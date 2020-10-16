Ascension recognizes outgoing planning & zoning commissioners

Staff Report

At the October 14 meeting of the Ascension Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, Parish President Clint Cointment recognized three outgoing members for their years of service.

Wade Schexnaydre served three years, from 2017 to 2020; Anthony Christy served four years, from 2016 to 2020; and Morrie Bishop served eight years, from 2012 to 2020.

Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission oversee and approve or deny development projects based on requirements and laws in the Unified Land Development Code. They serve in an unpaid volunteer position.

President Cointment presented each with a certificate of appreciation and thanked them for their service.

In his remarks, President Cointment said, “I don’t think the public really understands what it means to serve on this board. It is often a thankless job. But the importance of being on this board is tremendous in what it does for Ascension Parish. It not only directs our growth but our economic development. It affects peoples’ lives.”