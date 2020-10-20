Donaldsonville boil water advisory lifted

Staff Report

Parish Utilities of Ascension has advised that the Investigational Boil Water Advisory samples from Donaldsonville have been analyzed by the Louisiana Department of Health and the results are negative. Therefore, the boil water advisory has been rescinded; Parish Utilities of Ascension (PUA) water is now safe to drink.

The boil water advisory was issued Friday after road construction ruptured a water main on Mississippi Street.

Please contact Parish Utilities of Ascension at 225-450-1071 with any questions.