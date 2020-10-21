Donaldsonville Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducts new class

Michael Tortorich

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan held an induction ceremony Oct. 13 for the 2020-2021 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.

The MYAC, led by Volunteer Director Tamiko Francis Garrison, consists of high school students from both Donaldsonville High School and Ascension Catholic High School. This year’s class is the sixth since the program returned after a dormant period.

The eight current commissioners include: President Joel Walker, First Vice President Laila Cost, Second Vice President Tiana Smith, Secretary Saniya Batiste, Treasurer Jakayla Landry, Parliamentarian Alexandra Martin, City Attorney Rheonna Lavigne, and Chaplain Keagan Davis.

Entergy representative Deanna Lafont presented a $1,000 donation to the group last month. The company has supported the MYAC for the past five years.

The MYAC concept began in 1993 with Garrison’s father, former Donaldsonville Mayor B.J. Francis. It returned in 2015 when Garrison and Sullivan worked together to recreate the program.

Garrison said the council helps students learn about local, parish, state, and federal politics. They have traveled to conferences both in and out of the state, as well as to Washington, D.C., college fairs, and museums.