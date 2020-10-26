Ascension Parish Government offices to close on Election Day

Staff Report

All offices of Ascension Parish Government will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, in observance of National Election Day.

The decision to close was made so as not to impede or interfere with voting, since several Parish-owned buildings are used as polling places.

“I encourage everyone to exercise their Constitutionally-guaranteed Right to Vote,” said Parish President Clint Cointment.

Offices will reopen for normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 4.