Ascension makes sand, bags available ahead of Hurricane Zeta

Staff Report

Ascension Parish DPW has made sand and bags available in anticipation of heavy rains associated with Hurricane Zeta. Locations on the East Bank of the parish are:

Darrow Fire Station

Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales

Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar

Galvez Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.

7 th District Fire Dept, Roddy Rd.

St. Amant Park

Highway 431 curve in Lake

Kleinpeter Rd.@ Ridge Rd.

Buxton Rd.

Prairieville School, Parker Rd.

Tullier Subdivision

West Bank locations are:

Modeste Park

Brusly Township Road

Lemannville Park

Abend Park

Saint Jude Subdivision

DPW West, Church St, Donaldsonville

Palo Alto Fire Station

Residents need to bring their own shovels. Requests for service should be made to the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. At the same time, sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System.