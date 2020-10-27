President Cointment issues State of Emergency declaration for Ascension

Staff Report

Following the Emergency Declaration by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment signed the following declaration, placing Ascension Parish in a State of Emergency ahead of expected tropical weather from Tropical Storm Zeta, and filed it with the Clerk of Court.

DECLARATION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY

WHEREAS, Tropical Storm Zeta has the potential for severe weather, including flash flooding, and may cause extensive damage in the Parish of Ascension; and

WHEREAS, immediate emergency actions are required to minimize the threat to life and property of the citizens of the Parish; and

WHEREAS, the area involved is in need of emergency actions and support to respond to the incident; and

THEREFORE, I, Clint Cointment, President of the Parish of Ascension, by the authority vested in me by the Ordinances of the Parish of Ascension, the Louisiana Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act of 1993, and any other acts which may prevail, do hereby proclaim that a State of Emergency exists in the Parish of Ascension. The Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is hereby designated as the point of contact for this action.

This order shall remain in effect from Monday October 26, to Tuesday, November 24, 2020 unless terminated sooner.

A declared State of Emergency declaration is necessary to make Ascension Parish eligible for State and Federal assistance.

President Cointment is asking all residents to look at their drainage ditches and culverts. If you see any items blocking the pathways, please remove them if you can. Also, be mindful of any items that are in your yard that could end up creating a blockage in the drainage ditches, as this approaching storm may be accompanied with heavy winds.

Residents needing assistance should call The Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200. Please register for the Everbridge Emergency Alert System when calling. Regular weather updates will be posted on the Parish and Emergency Preparedness Facebook pages.

DPW and Drainage personnel are on standby, said Cointment.