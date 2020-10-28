Arc of East Ascension encourages public to vote, donate for cause

Staff Report

The Arc of East Ascension asks the public to vote and donate on behalf of its annual Dancing For A Cause fundraiser.

The nonprofit organization was forced to make its annual Dancing For A Cause fundraiser a virtual event because of COVID-19. This transition has yielded a drastic decrease in funds raised. The organization encourages the public to share the details of the fundraiser with friends, family and co-workers.

For several weeks, The Arc of East Ascension asked the community to submit video entries for the fundraiser. The submissions include professional dancers, a private dance studio, WAFB Channel 9 News employees and more.

Voting opened on Oct. 5 and will conclude Saturday. To vote and view the video submissions, visit thearcea.com or Baton Rouge Parents Magazine’s website. Each vote requires a minimum donation of $10. Any additional donation amount is appreciated and will be used to help The Arc of East Ascension fulfill its mission.

Voters must indicate which video they are voting for and donating on behalf of in the PayPal description. Voters can vote once an hour for their favorite video(s). The participant(s) whose video raises the most money will be crowned the winner(s) of the event.

The Arc of East Ascension is hopeful that the public will consider sharing, voting and donating so that the organization has the resources it needs to carry out its mission. All donations directly support The Arc of East Ascension’s programs and services.

The Arc of East Ascension is a nonprofit organization located in Gonzales, Louisiana. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence and dignity.