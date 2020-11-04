Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘trunk or treat’ in Gonzales, Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Residents throughout Ascension Parish celebrated Halloween over the weekend.

Along with traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office hosted its annual Boo and the Badge trunk or treat drive-through event at the Hickley Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville and the Courthouse Annex in Gonzales.

According to an APSO social media post, Ralph’s Market, EATEL, and State Farm’s Adam McCarthy donated candy for the event.

Several businesses, political candidates, and volunteers participated on both sides of the river.

On the west bank, Pretty Pushups coordinated a bicycle ride from Crescent Park to the event location.