Donaldsonville donor Shawn Guillot featured in Rose Parade

Michael Tortorich

The late Shawn Guillot’s legacy lives on through a floragraph featured in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Guillot gave the gift of life to six people, and sight to two others as an organ donor in 1991. At age 15, she tragically lost her life after being involved in a vehicle crash.

Though the parade has been cancelled for New Year’s Day 2021, the event’s organizers will display the floragraph in Guillot’s honor in California.

The Donate Life Rose Parade Float has been a centerpiece of the annual national media campaign to inspire organ, eye, and tissue donation since 2004.

The floragraph is a design based on a portrait. It is created entirely with organic materials.

The Guillot family, including parents Don and Peggy, Shane, Wyatt, and Shawn, were present recently at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge to remember and honor the life of their late loved one.

Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, known as simply LOPA, shared a video of the special event, thanking the family for sharing their hero for nearly three decades.

Shawn Guillot was in her third day as a sophomore at Ascension Catholic High School when she was involved in the crash. The photo used in the floragraph was actually newly made for that school year, and was to be placed in the yearbook.

As featured in a hero story on LOPA’s site, Shawn’s mother, Peggy, was devastated by her loss. After withdrawing to the chapel, she realized in a reverse situation, she would have been praying for someone else to have made a life-affirming decision.

Shawn’s heart went to a 58-year-old father, her left kidney and pancreas went to a 24-year-old man, her right kidney to a 37-year-old teacher, a mother of three, and her liver to a 42-year-old registered nurse, a mother of two.

As the years went on, the Guillot family continued to advocate for donating the gift of life.

To learn more about LOPA, see lopa.org.