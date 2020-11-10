Traffic light to replace 4-way stop in Ascension

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is notifying residents that beginning Friday, the 4-way stop sign at the intersection of Braud Road and Germany Road in Prairieville will be replaced by a traffic signal light.

That intersection is included in the Move Ascension projects list, and is slated for a roundabout. But two different residential developments are under construction there, and as a provision of their approval, the developer agreed to pay for the signal’s installation.

The developer also is adding turning lanes and road striping at the subdivision entrances.

Electronic message boards will be placed near the intersection reminding drivers of the new traffic light and urging caution. The traffic signal will remain in place until construction begins on the roundabout, which is estimated to be in two years.