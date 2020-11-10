Deck Boulevard to close for drainage improvements

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is notifying residents that beginning Thursday, Deck Boulevard off Highway 74 in Geismar will be closed to through traffic in order to improve drainage in the area.

An undersized culvert that runs across the street between 12363 and 12364 Deck Blvd. will be replaced with a larger culvert to remove the bottle neck and allow water to drain.

Traffic can detour onto Louis White Road.

Work is expected to be completed and the street reopened by Thursday Nov. 19.