Click It or Ticket campaign starts Nov. 23

Staff Report

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and more drivers hit the roads, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone of the importance of seat belt use. This annual campaign is part of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Click It or Ticket enforcement effort that runs from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29.

Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep people safe, the LHSC seat belt campaign runs concurrent with this busy travel season. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year. With millions of Americans on the road headed to visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is more essential than ever to ensure all vehicle passengers are buckled up. With more vehicles on the roads, the chances of being involved in a vehicle crash increase greatly. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office encourages you to always wear your seat belt when riding in a vehicle.