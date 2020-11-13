Ascension receives notice from ATC to halt on-premises alcohol consumption

Staff Report

According to information received from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Ascension has met the benchmark required to close and cease all on-premises alcohol consumption in bars effective immediately.

“In accordance with the Governor’s proclamation, any parish that opts into Phase Three but subsequently exceeds 10 percent positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars in that parish must be closed for on-premises consumption, unless and until the percent positivity decreases to 5 percent or less for two consecutive weeks” stated via email by Linda Pham-Kokinos, Attorney Supervisor of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Parish: Ascension

LDH Region: 2

Percent Positivity (10/22 - 10/28): 12.80 percent

Percent Positivity (10/29 - 11/04): 12.00 percent

Parish President Clint Cointment urged everyone to remain vigilant, follow CDC safety guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing. “Please, I ask all residents to do their part in helping to lower our percent positivity for COVID-19 so we can reopen more of our businesses.”

A complete list of restrictions still in place can be seen at: https://atc.louisiana.gov/docs/Updated%20Phase%203%20Guidance.pdf.