Ascension Parish bars closed due to positivity rate spike

Staff Report

Ascension Parish met the benchmark required to close all on-premises alcohol consumption in bars.

According to the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the announcement Nov. 12 was effective immediately.

“In accordance with the Governor’s proclamation, any parish that opts into Phase Three but subsequently exceeds 10 percent positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars in that parish must be closed for on-premises consumption, unless and until the percent positivity decreases to 5 percent or less for two consecutive weeks,” Linda Pham-Kokinos, attorney supervisor of the office stated in an email.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment urged residents to remain vigilant, continue to follow safety guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing.

“Please, I ask all residents to do their part in helping to lower our percent positivity for COVID-19 so we can reopen more of our businesses,” Cointment said in a news release.