Donaldsonville road improvement project in full swing

Michael Tortorich

Roads in several areas within the City of Donaldsonville have received attention through the ongoing improvement project.

The Donaldsonville City Council approved a payment of $194,176 to contracting company Barriere Construction during the Nov. 10 meeting.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan said the crews have been moving “pretty quickly” on the work, which is projected to be completed at the end of the year.

According to the mayor, three water lines were damaged during the grinding process. The issue was addressed when an employee of the water utility joined the crew to assist in identifying lines.

“Other than that, it’s been going fine,” he said.

The council voted unanimously to approve the payment.

In other matters:

-- The council agreed to accept the low bid of $20,196 from National Water Infrastructure Services for the service of vacuuming sludge and debris from the city’s wet well.

-- Council members agreed to amend the agenda to discuss recreation and the Parish of Ascension’s agreement with the city.

Council member Charles Brown requested a representative from the parish recreation department to attend a Committee of the Whole meeting.

The mayor said he would reach out to the department for that request.

-- The council introduced an ordinance giving an exemption for sales taxes on certain feminine and juvenile products, and diapers.

The state exemption was left to each municipality to decide, Sullivan said.

The city would exempt its 2 percent sales tax collection on such items.

A public hearing and vote is set for Dec. 8.

-- Captain Darryl Smith of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Supervisor Spencer Harvey of the city’s Department of Public Works, and Chief Adam Gautreaux of the city’s Fire Department delivered their monthly reports.

Notably, Gautreaux said firefighters responded to a fire on Brassat Road, which is located off Hwy. 1.

A house, two sheds, and an abandoned building were involved, according to the chief. He said 14 members responded to the call.

Council members also commended the department for their quick response to a car fire at Walmart earlier this month.

“We train as much as we can, and I think it shows,” Gautreaux said.

-- During the public comment period, Shentelle Daigle asked the council about offering livestream video of meetings.

Chair Raymond Aucoin said the council would discuss the matter during its Committee of the Whole meeting.

-- A representative of the River Road African American Museum invited the mayor and council to a reception for a new virtual exhibit called Rural Roots of Jazz.

The event was set for Nov. 14 at the museum on Charles Street.

Sponsored by the National Park Service, through the New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, the exhibit features biographies, interviews, and music from celebrated musicians from Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish, and the surrounding areas along the Mississippi River and Bayou Lafourche.

The families of council member Reginald Francis and mayor’s secretary Joyce Madison are included in the exhibit.