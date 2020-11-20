Ascension Council recognizes Ascension Outlaws 8U state champs

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council took time out of its Nov. 19 meeting to recognize an outstanding group of student athletes for their accomplishments.

The “Ascension Outlaws 2030” is a USSSA 8U (eight years of age and under) fastpitch softball tournament team from Ascension Parish that enjoyed tremendous success in the Fall of 2020. They finished the season ranked No. 1 in the State of Louisiana and No. 3 in the United States in power rankings, accumulating a record of 30-2, and winning six tournaments for the season.

Councilman Aaron Lawler presented certificates of achievement on behalf of the Council. In his remarks he stated that the girls were successful on the field because of the work each of them put in during practices and at home with their parents.

“They learned to play with poise, win with humility, and lose with grace (only twice, though), and always shower the opposing teams with cheers of appreciation after a hard-fought game,” said Lawler.

Lawler made special note of what he termed a defining moment for the team that occurred at a Livingston Parish tournament in October. It was not long after the Lake Charles area had taken a direct hit from Hurricane Laura in August and suffered damage yet again just two weeks before the tournament. Just before the semi-final bracket game, the Ascension Outlaws 2030 presented the LC Ice 8U team with a heartfelt poster board card and dozens of homemade cookies to show solidarity with them and appreciation for coming so far to play in the tournament.

“This small act of kindness showed just how special these girls are!” said Lawler.