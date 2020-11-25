Donaldsonville City Council reviews recreation program

Michael Tortorich

Michelle Templet of the Ascension Parish recreation department discussed the west side program with the Donaldsonville City Council during the Committee of the Whole meeting held Nov. 16.

Council member Charles Brown requested a meeting with a representative of the parish department a week prior. He has been outspoken about addressing recreation on the west bank in recent meetings.

Templet said the adult basketball league has been a hit with 85 participants on the west side. The recreation program also plans softball leagues for both children and adults, as well as beach volleyball.

She said beach volleyball was implemented on the east side of the parish, and was “an overnight success.”

The net will remain up, and the court will be open to the public, according to Templet.

The city has a $46,000 a year contract with the parish, which mostly covers the costs of equipment, sports officials, and insurance, Templet said. Registration fees go toward uniforms and awards, she added.

“We were just trying to find a breakdown of everything we’re getting,” Brown said. “I’m excited about what I see.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Templet said the numbers of participants in the program have been good.

Council member Lauthaught Delaney said he would be interested in a breakdown of finances.

“The city does a lot to help us out. We need y’all,” Templet said. “This could be one of our best years yet.”

The Lemannville Park, which is outside of the city limits but on the west side, has been tabbed for lighting and drainage improvements, according to Templet. Parish government has been taking care of park issues on both sides of the river, as presented during recent recreation committee meetings.

“When we see something that needs to be done, we do it,” she said.

Flag football, pickleball, and soccer are all sports the department plans to try on the west bank.

“You don’t know what works until you try it,” Templet said.

Delaney agreed, pointing out the importance of getting children involved in positive activities.

“It is a joint effort,” Templet added. “If there’s anything you’d like to try, just throw it out there.”