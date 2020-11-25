Ascension Parish Schools employees given bonuses

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment of $1,800 for full-time professional and certificated personnel and $1,000 for full-time support staff last week.

Superintendent David Alexander commended staff members for demonstrating their commitment to students in parish public schools, referring to the challenges experienced both this school year and last.

“You are to be commended for working together to keep promises to this great community in Ascension Parish by ensuring the academic, social, and emotional development of children are a high priority, whether they choose in-person learning or online learning,” he said.

The bonus payment will be distributed in December.