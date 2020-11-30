Ascension, Ochsner partner for free COVID testing

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today that the Parish has partnered with Ochsner Health System to offer free COVID-19 testing at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

“I am very pleased to once again be able to offer free testing to our people,” Cointment said. “This cooperative endeavor with Ochsner has made it possible, and I cannot thank them enough for their support.”

The free drive-through testing will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test at community testing sites, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Please bring your ID and insurance card, if applicable.

Testing will take place under Pavilions 7 and 8, next to the Exhibition Hall (formerly the 4-H building). People should enter from St. Landry Road at the South gate, next to the Chapel, and proceed straight to the testing area, then exit by the same route. Signage will be onsite to direct traffic flow.

The free testing is open to everyone and does not require a physician’s permission. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.