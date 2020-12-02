Donaldsonville firefighters participate in turkey giveaway

Staff Report

Donaldsonville Fire Department Association members were among the volunteers from the City of Donaldsonville to assist with the annual turkey giveaway.

The association thanked the sponsors for helping with the event, including Cliff Ourso of State Farm, Brent Landry of Shelter Insurance, and the Donaldsonville Walmart.

Firefighters worked together to distribute the turkeys throughout the area.

The Sullivan Law Firm, owned and operated by Tre Sullivan, joined with volunteers at the Frank Sotile Pavilion to distribute turkeys days prior to Thanksgiving.