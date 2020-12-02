Miss Donaldsonville Pageant winners announced

Staff Report

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners of the Miss Donaldsonville Pageant during his bi-weekly live update.

The new Miss Donaldsonville is Gabrielle Johnson, a senior at Ascension Catholic High School. Miss Teen Donaldonville is Ja’Kayla Landry, a student at Donaldsonville High School with dual enrollment at River Parishes Community College. Little Miss Donaldsonville is A’Najiah Brown, a student at Lowery Elementary School.

Sullivan said the queens will be invited to participate in a live broadcast for a crowning and sash ceremony.

“Congratulations to all of you and your families,” he said. “We look forward to having you represent the city as well as your selected platforms as we join together in the next year. I also want to offer my sincere appreciation and congratulations to you and your parents who have encouraged you to achieve great things as you have identified in your academic, career, and personal goals.”