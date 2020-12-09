Longtime Ascension Parish School Board member A.J. Nickens passes

Staff Report

Alton “A.J.” Nickens Jr., who served 38 years as a member of the Ascension Parish School Board, died Nov. 29. He was 83.

A native and lifelong resident of Galvez, Nickens was elected to the board in 1977, keeping his seat until 2014. At times, he served as president and vice president.

On Nov. 30, 2017, then-Parish President Kenny Matassa proclaimed it A.J. Nickens Day in Ascension Parish.

Nickens also served as chair of the Ascension Parish Democratic Committee, and was instrumental in organizing Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, helping get the first fire truck.

He served on the finance committee of the Ascension Credit Union, and was a trustee of Galvez Pentecostal Church.

During the Dec. 3 Ascension Parish Council meeting, Parish President Clint Cointment honored the memory of the veteran public servant.

“On behalf of the entire parish, I want to extend our sincere condolences to all of A.J.’s family and friends,” Cointment said.