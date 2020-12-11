Ascension Parish again partners with Ochsner for free Coronavirus testing

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced today that once again the Parish has partnered with Ochsner Health System to offer free coronavirus testing at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

“Our first testing partnership with Ochsner was a huge success, with hundreds of people tested,” Cointment said President. “I am very happy to say that Ochsner has agreed to work with us again to provide this valuable service to our people.”

The free drive-through testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16, 17, Jan, 6, 7, and Jan. 20, 21.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Please bring your ID and insurance card, if applicable.

Testing will take place under Pavilions 7 and 8, next to the Exhibition Hall (formerly the 4-H building). People should enter from St. Landry Road at the South gate, next to the Chapel, and proceed straight to the testing area, then exit by the same route. Signage will be onsite to direct traffic flow.

The free testing is open to everyone aged 2 years and older, and does not require a physician’s permission. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions.