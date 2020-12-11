Ruffin Martinez Road in Darrow to close for utility work

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Utility Department has announced that Ruffin Martinez Road, off of LA Highway 22 in Darrow, will be closed temporarily beginning Dec. 17 as part of the Hillaryville/Darrow Sewer Improvements Project. The closure also will affect residences on Osten Beard Road. To accommodate people living along these two streets, the Parish has constructed a temporary bypass road connecting Osten Beard Road to Highway 22.

The closure is expected to last until the end of January 2021.