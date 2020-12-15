West Ascension Recreation host holiday event, opens baseball registration

Staff Report

The West Ascension Recreation Department presents its inaugural Christmas Basketball Crusade on Dec. 20 and 21 at the Lemann Center, 1100 Clay St. in Donaldsonville.

Each day will include basketball games, free food and prizes and a movie night for the children.

The department also opens registration for youth baseball and adult softball on Dec. 20. Registration for youth baseball is $30, and adult softball is $40.

For more information on these events, contact West Ascension Recreation.