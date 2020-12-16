Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade distributes toys in Gonzales, Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and department employees spread cheer Dec. 12 in both Donaldsonville and Gonzales by giving out toys to hundreds of children.

“Thank you to all who made donations to our program. With your help, we have been able to provide toys this Christmas for some 600 children,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said via a Facebook post.

Families are chosen based on income and an application. Those chosen are notified by mail.

Volunteers loaded vehicles via a drive-through process in order to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines.

“There is no better feeling than giving back,” the sheriff said in an NBC 33 television report.