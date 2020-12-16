Ascension Sheriff joins Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Staff Report

Due to the increase in impaired driving-related fatalities around the holidays each year, law enforcement agencies across Louisiana will be out in force actively looking for impaired drivers.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be aggressively working during the holidays and will show zero tolerance for impaired drivers on the roads. If you are going to be drinking, designate a sober driver ahead of time, or call a friend or family member.

The campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, is a partnership with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to curb impaired driving and save lives. Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, law enforcement will show zero tolerance for impaired driving. Increased officers on the road aim to drastically reduce the toll of drunk driving.

It is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. During the enforcement period starting Dec. 18, there will be a special emphasis on impaired driving enforcement. Drivers should expect to see more patrol vehicles on the road.