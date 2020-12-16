Firefighters battle two house fires in Darrow

Staff Report

Ascension Parish volunteer fire departments worked together on two separate house fires in the Darrow area recently.

The first major fire was on Dec. 5, and appears to have started around the stove area of the house, according to St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc.

Fifth Ward, Geismar, Sorrento, 7th District, Galvez-Lake, and St. Amant volunteer fire departments all responded to the fire, which was deemed a total loss. The American Red Cross also assisted the family.

A day later, on Dec. 6, firefighters battled another blaze in the Darrow community.

LeBlanc said the second fire appeared to have started around the dryer area in the utility room of the house.

Fifth Ward, St. Amant, 7th District, and Gonzales fire departments were on the scene.