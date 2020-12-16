Plaquemine thanks outgoing selectmen

Staff Report

The City of Plaquemine said thank you to the three Selectmen who served in their last City meeting on Dec. 8. They include Selectman Timmy Martinez, who served 16 years on the Board; Selectman Russell Gerace, who served this year after former Selectman Mickey Rivet retired; and Selectwoman Chris Stassi, who has served the last four months of the term of her late husband, Selectman Ralph Stassi, Jr. They were all thanked and presented awards for their service to the City. The newly-elected Board members from the recent election will be sworn in Jan. 4.