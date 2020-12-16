Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan delivers State of the City address

Michael Tororich

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan called for unity as city leaders head into a new year and new terms.

In giving a State of the City address during the Donaldsonville City Council meeting Dec. 8, Sullivan said this year has been a trying one due to the coronavirus and the active hurricane season.

He said he looks forward to implementing an aggressive strategic plan to continue infrastructure improvements and attract new businesses and residents.

“We have done some great work, but we’re not done,” he said. “We are ready to work hard to make Donaldsonville a wonderful place to work, live, and stay.”

The full address will be delivered again during the mayor’s live-stream program via the city’s Facebook page. It begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. His radio program, on KKAY and KBRS, starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Sullivan was re-elected along with four incumbents on the council. Raymond Aucoin, Lauthaught Delaney, Charles Brown, and Reginald Francis all return to their seats.

Brent Landry chose not to run for re-election to the council. Michael Sullivan was elected to represent Landry’s district.

In other matters during the meeting:

-- The council voted 4-0 to return to virtual meetings, citing concerns about coronavirus statistics. Aucoin was absent.

In the past, council meetings were held via GoToMeeting. Information pertaining to remote meetings can be found on the city’s web site and Facebook page.

The Committee of the Whole meeting, scheduled for Dec. 14, was set to be the first meeting to return to an online format.

-- The council voted 3-1 to remove Glenn Price from the planning and zoning committee.

Price, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor this year, told council members the move was “straight up political and personal.”

He said he had been vice chair of the committee twice, and was dedicated to serving.

“If that’s the decision you make, then go ahead…” Price said before returning to his seat in the audience.

Council members voted unanimously to appoint Steven Joseph to the position.

-- Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux told the council that the department has welcomed two new certified part-time firefighters.

“They heard about us from training, and thought we were going in a good direction, so that was nice to hear,” he said.

-- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted the city in removing two alligators from the wastewater treatment plant off of Hwy. 70.

Sullivan said one was about six feet long, while the other was about four to five feet.

“They’ve been having problems with alligators for quite some time,” he said.

-- Sullivan said the first résumés have been received for candidates interested in the council clerk job.

Advertising for the position has begun, as longtime clerk Sandra Capone is set to retire at the end of the year.

The advertisement has been made available in the city’s official journal, the Donaldsonville Chief, and on the city’s website.