Special Tuesday celebrates Christmas event

Staff Report

Special Tuesday held a drive-through Christmas event this year.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc shared photos from the evening, extending thanks to Volunteer Ascension, BASF, Atmos, St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Departments, Gonzales Primary School, and the Gonzales Jambalaya Association.

“It just warms my heart to see the smiles on over 100 residents driving through and picking up some great treats,” LeBlanc said.

Also, participants were able to enjoy gumbo and jambalaya.

“Another blessing for our community,” he said.

Special Tuesday is a volunteer non-profit organization to provide educational, recreational, cultural, and social opportunities for those with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities of all ages.