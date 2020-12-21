Ascension Parish continues free coronavirus tests

Staff Report

Parish President Clint Cointment announced that, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard, Ascension Parish will offer free COVID-19 testing to the public beginning from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Testing continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Testing will resume next week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Starting Jan. 4 and continuing as long as possible, testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The testing location is Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales, near the water tower. Those seeking tests should enter through the front gate, follow signage to the right for the testing area, and then exit through the same front entrance. Residents will be tested while they stay in their vehicles. Walks up will not be turned away, but drive through testing is preferred.

Those wishing to be tested are highly encouraged to pre-register. The preregistration site is: www.Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. You can also be registered on site. The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose which will be observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. The sample will then be dropped into a sealed sample at the site. Those being tested will need to wear a mask and socially distant at the test site. Your test results will be sent to you through the secure MyQuest online portal or app.