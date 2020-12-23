‘Spirit of Giving’ awards presented in Donaldsonville

Michael Tortorich

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan began a special award program, called the Spirit of Giving, Dec. 15 at City Hall.

The program recognizes those who have contributed to the community throughout the trying year.

Among the first to be honored were Lori Charlet, along with her family and friends, who have raised money and collected donations for toys over the past decade. Their Santa Claus photo fundraiser collected some $3,500, along with donated items, this year.

Also, local attorney Tre Sullivan of the Sullivan Law Firm has contributed to several charities over the year. Notably, he led an effort to donate more than 250 turkeys for Thanksgiving this year. He and Ashley Batiste also supported a recent toy drive.

Additionally, the mayor honored Don and Peggy Guillot, parents of the late Shawn Elizabeth Guillot, for their nearly 30 years of advocacy for the gift of organ donation.

She was selected as one of 18 heroes to be honored as part of the Tournament of Roses celebration, and is the only representative selected from Louisiana.

Lori Steele of the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, known as LOPA, has been working with the Guillot family to advocate for donation.

Two donor families with Louisiana ties designed and donated the signs, which have been on display at various locations around Donaldsonville. They were Ryan Viator’s Legacy and Liz Fox of Donate Life.

During the Dec. 17 update, the mayor presented awards to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, Westside Captain Darryl Smith, Sgt. Dwight Wright, the Ascension Parish Council’s Alvin “Coach” Thomas, and State Representative Ken. Brass.

“Over the year, they have given time and personal contribution to numerous notable events and programs,” the mayor said.

Though some of those honored were unable to attend during the afternoon live updates, they will receive certificates of appreciation.

“Thank you all for what you do for our community, and we look forward to ongoing partnerships with each of you to provide a better quality of life for our citizens,” Sullivan said.