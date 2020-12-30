Parade celebrates completion of cancer treatments

Staff Report

More than 200 vehicles joined Ascension Parish resident Hayden White as he celebrated the end of his cancer treatments.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc shared photos of the parade, which included fire trucks, emergency response vehicles, hot rods, and jeeps.

LeBlanc said 8-year-old Hayden, and his parents Karen and Corey White, were thankful for the showing of love and support. The two-mile parade stretched throughout the family’s neighborhood.

Hayden has completed a grueling treatment schedule at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, LeBlanc said. The surgery also required the removal of part of his femur.

“If you live in Ascension Parish, you already know, this community continues to come out time after time to support our local residents when they need it,” LeBlanc said. “What a blessing it was to see so many people show up, to show their support to this Ascension Parish family.”