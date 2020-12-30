Three arrested in storage facility burglary

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress Dec. 21 at Dutchtown Mini Storage on Hwy. 621.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located three suspects inside the facility where multiple storage units had been forcibly entered.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Micah Millien, 27-year-old Dillan Morrissey, and 20-year-old Destiny Grissom.

The deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle they were in and located multiple items from the storage units.

Millien and Morrisey, both of Gonzales, and Grissom, of St. Amant, were charged with 67 counts of simple burglary, theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, and illegal carrying of burglary tools.

The suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. Records show bond was set at $85,000 for each.