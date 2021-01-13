Donaldsonville council, mayor sworn in during brief ceremony

Michael Tortorich

The five members of the Donaldsonville City Council and the mayor held a short, private ceremony Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tre Sullivan, son of Mayor Leroy Sullivan, had the honor of swearing in his father. He also read the oath of office to the council’s Raymond Aucoin, Lauthaught Delaney, Charles Brown, and newcomer Michael Sullivan.

New Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrison conducted her first official duty by swearing in her uncle, Reginald Francis.

The city officials kept the brief event private in order to maintain social distancing.

“With COVID, we couldn’t have a lot of people here,” Mayor Sullivan said. “Four-fifths of the council is back in place. We all know each other well, and we want to welcome Mike (Sullivan) aboard. We’re family. We fuss and argue, but we’re all working together for the good of the city. I’m looking forward to four more years of working with each one of you and making Donaldsonville better.”