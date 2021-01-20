Demby family honored with Spirit of Giving award

Michael Tortorich

The City of Donaldsonville recognized the community service of the Demby family, who operate Demby and Son Funeral Home, with a Spirit of Giving award Jan. 12.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan presented the award to the family, which he said goes above and beyond to serve the community.

During his live Facebook program, he recognized LaBelle H. Demby, Charlene Demby, Charleston Demby, and Carmaine Demby Dickerson.

The business is a member of the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce. LaBelle Demby was honored as the Citizen of the Year in 2020, and Carmaine Demby Dickerson served as vice president of the chamber’s board of directors.

“Demby and Son are avid supporters of the local youth sports organizations and teams, and they provide assistance and contributions to numerous local churches and fundraisers. They also give graciously to support local fundraising programs for the city’s public and parochial schools,” the mayor said.

The family has contributed to the Christmas bike giveaway, and sponsored the first Christmas dinner last year.

“Their legacy as a business goes back generations, and we are proud to provide 2020’s final recipient for the Spirit of Giving award to Charleson Demby,” Sullivan said.

Last month, the city recognized several individuals in the community with Spirit of Giving awards.