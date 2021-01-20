Work underway for Prairieville dog park

Staff Report

The first dog park for the Prairieville area will be located at 38430 Highway 929.

The park will be the result of a team project spearheaded by the Ascension Chamber’s Leadership Ascension class. It is slated for completion by May 2021.

The Leadership Ascension team, known as The Prairie Dogs, have partnered with parish government to build the first dog park at Prairieville Park. The team presented the idea at the Nov. 10 recreation committee meeting.

A cooperative agreement has been signed by both parties and the project has surpassed the approval stages.

The park will feature amenities for both small and large dogs with a double-gated entrance, concrete walking paths, benches, water fountains, and more within the two-acre lot.

“Let’s stop dogs from being couch potatoes,” said Aaron Lawler, who represents District 7 on the parish council. “A dog park is coming to Prairieville. Leadership Ascension has taken the lead in planning, fundraising, and completing a dog park at Prairieville Park.”

The Prairie Dogs team members are Tia Starr (Our Lady of the Lake – Ascension), Monika Arnold (EATEL), Darby Lambert (Ascension Public Schools), Evan Mativi (OneSource EHS) Jacob Shoemake (Westlake Chemical), and Shontel Stewart (BASF).

The Prairie Dog Park is an approved project of the Leadership Ascension Class of 2021. The Leadership Ascension Foundation is a registered non-profit corporation in Louisiana and is a 501(c)3 under the IRS Code.

All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. No goods or services have been provided by The Leadership Ascension Foundation in consideration of the above-mentioned gift. Leadership Ascension is an innovative program sponsored by The Ascension Chamber of Commerce to assist in preparing emerging community leaders for leadership positions in local government, business, and community affairs. The results-oriented program is directed by a steering committee of community leaders with the assistance of chamber staff.