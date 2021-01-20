Michael King named Ascension Parish recreation director

Michael Tortorich

Michael King has been hired as recreation director for Ascension Parish.

Ricky Compton, the parish’s director of planning and facilities, announced the addition of King during the Jan. 12 recreation committee virtual meeting.

Compton said King met the criteria for the position, and was among the final four candidates who were interviewed.

According to Compton, King has given his two-week notice to Baton Rouge’s BREC organization, where he has worked as a program coordinator over the past four years.

King holds a bachelor's degree in recreation and sports management from Coastal Carolina University, and a master’s degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management from North Carolina State University.

Compton said he expects King to be in his position as director by the February recreation committee meeting.

More than 90 individuals applied for the position, but just four met the qualifications of having a background in parks and recreation.

In another recreation matter:

-- Compton said the lowest bid for the new gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center was $840,000 over the projected budget.

The construction budget set in 2019 was $2.5 million.

The committee agreed to move the matter to the next finance committee meeting.