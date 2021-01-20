Multiple ‘Move Ascension’ projects underway

Staff Report

Move Ascension, the multi-million dollar transportation infrastructure improvement program, currently has several projects in the works.

The Ascension Parish Council’s Chase Melancon recently provided an update concerning the status of the ongoing projects.

The updates included:

-- C. Braud Road widening between Hwy. 73 and Bluff Road in Prairieville: Construction bid was awarded late last year.

-- Hwy. 930/Henry Road roundabout in Prairieville: Construction bid awarded late last year.

-- Roddy Road widening between Hwy. 935 and Hwy. 621 northeast of Gonzales: Finishing utility relocation; goes to construction bids next; clearing finished.

-- Roddy Road widening between Airline Hwy. and Hwy. 935 east of Gonzales: Nearing the bid process for clearing.

-- Roddy Road between Merritt Evans and Norwood roads in Galvez: In utility relocation; close to construction bids.

-- Henry Road widening between Hwy. 73 and Tillotson Road in Prairieville: Expected to be advertised for clearing early in the year.

-- Germany Road widening between Hwy. 44 and Airline Hwy. northwest of Gonzales, near Duplessis: Beginning land purchases.

-- Intersection improvements at Airline Hwy. and Germany Road near Duplessis: Utilities being moved; advertisement for construction bids expected.

-- Braud/Germany Road roundabout north of Gonzales: Finishing land acquisition; close to utilities relocation.

-- Hwy. 929/Braud Road roundabout in Prairieville: Land acquisition underway.

-- Hwy. 930 safety widening between Hwy. 42 and Causey Road in Prairieville: Land purchase complete; headed to utility relocation.

-- Parker Road/Hwy. 929 roundabout in Prairieville: Land purchase underway; expected to receive $1.5 million in federal safety money in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.