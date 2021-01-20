Wanda August honored, Joyce Madison retires after 25 years

Staff Report

Wanda August has been recognized for her contributions as a leader in the River Parishes.

State Rep. Ken Brass honored August last week through the #RiverParishWomenLead campaign.

August works as a parent facilitator for the Ascension Parish School Board. She teaches parenting classes and facilitates the “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” support group. It connects families with needed resources.

Before working for the school system, she served as a gospel announcer and hosted the Angel of Faith broadcast on KKAY-AM 1590.

August is a graduate of Southern University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in radio and television broadcasting and a master’s degree in mass media. She also earned a master’s in social work from Southern University New Orleans.

August is a proud member of the Ascension Parish Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Southern University Alumni Association Tri Parish Chapter, the Louisiana Association of Educators, and the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Donaldsonville.

She was recently appointed to serve on the Committee on Equality, Inclusion, and Social Justice for the City of Donaldsonville. In addition, she serves as a member of the city’s Zoning and Planning Commission.

August was honored in the 2020 Ascension Parish Movers and Shakers presentation, and was given a Donaldsonville High School Core Values award.

Additionally, she has continued a family tradition after the passing of her father, who owned and operated August Barber and Beauty Shop since 1953.

As a breast cancer survivor of 17 years, she is an advocate for breast cancer awareness and early testing for all individuals.

Madison retires after 25 years

Also last week, the City of Donaldsonville recognized longtime mayor’s secretary Joyce Joshua Madison.

She retired Jan. 15 after serving 25 years and under four different mayors.

Her family and friends held a small ceremony at City Hall on her last day.