DOTD to close sections of Highways 42 and 73 for roadwork

Staff Report

DOTD has notified Ascension Parish Government that roadwork on Highways 42 and 73 in the northern part of the Parish will require temporary road closures on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

According to DOTD, the contractor has requested the closure to complete some necessary patching. The roads will close at 8 a.m. Jan. 26. Work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. the same day.

Traffic traveling southbound on 73 will be directed to detour on Ascension Parish Road to Airline Highway (US 61). Northbound traffic will be detoured to Charleston Road to Ronald Road. On Hwy 42, the right turn lane from Airline Hwy will be closed first to patch that lane through 73, then switch traffic into the right lane to patch the straight through lane. A message board at the corner of 73 and 42 will be in place Saturday morning notifying traffic of the closure.

All work is dependent on the weather.