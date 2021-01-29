Ascension Parish cuts ribbon on new Modeste fire station

Staff Report

A host of Parish and Donaldsonville area officials joined Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment as they cut the ribbon on a new fire station in Modeste.

Councilman Alvin Thomas, in whose district the fire station is located, offered an invocation, and then thanked the Parish President and his administration and the local fire board members for working together to provide this added level of fire protection.

“This new fire station helps protect the most remote, rural parts of the Parish, and guarantees everyone the same level of fire protection,” Cointment said.

He noted that the total cost of the station was $415,000 and funded completely by Fire District No. 2. He thanked the Thibaut family for donating the land where the station is located.

The building has 2 bays for fire trucks and 1100 square feet of interior space that includes a conference room, kitchen, and restroom. The building also doubles a voting precinct. It was designed by Jatinder Goel of MB Design Consultants, and built by HCM Buildings of Baton Rouge.

Councilman Joel Robert praised the local firefighters for their dedication, especially during the time of COVID-19, and noted that the new station provides a much better environment for first responders.

Donaldsonville Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux noted that the station’s location along Highway 405 would allow quicker response times. He also hoped the heightened visibility would create increased interest that could encourage more people to volunteer as firefighters.