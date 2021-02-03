Entergy begins disconnections for non-payment

Staff Report

Power company Entergy announced plans regarding disconnections for non-payment.

Beginning this month, Entergy Louisiana began the resumption of disconnects for commercial customers for nonpayment. Residential disconnects for nonpayment will begin in February, according to the company.

Customers who make payment arrangements will not be disconnected during the phased resumption of disconnects.

Customers have been contacted twice per month since the suspension of disconnects began in March 2020 reminding them to contact the company to make payment arrangements.

Entergy Louisiana has implemented an enhanced customer assistance plan to support our customers in managing their electric and gas bills. The company is offering up to a 12-month deferred payment arrangement for customers having difficulty paying their utility bill. Everyone with an outstanding bill balance is eligible and there are no additional costs or finance charges for entering these arrangements.

In addition, based on income, customers may be eligible to receive federal electric and gas bill payment assistance through Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) which is still available in our area.

Customers who are in a difficult financial situation and need help paying their electric and gas bills, can call 1-800-Entergy.