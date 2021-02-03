Educator, coach Myles Bourque remembered

Staff Report

Myles Bourque, a longtime Ascension Parish educator, coach, and bailiff, died Jan. 22. He was 70.

Bourque’s teaching career included time at Ascension Catholic and Dutchtown Middle. He coached baseball at both East Ascension and Dutchtown high schools. Bourque also coached football at East Ascension and Galvez Middle.

After retiring from the school system, he worked as a bailiff for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A member of St. John the Evangelist Church, where he served as an usher, he also volunteered with the annual Bama’s Feed the Needy fundraising event. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the event through Thomas “Bama” Aldridge.

Sheriff Bobby Webre was among the locals to pay tribute to Bourque following his passing.

“Myles Bourque was a fine man of great character. He was not only my deputy, but he was also my football coach as a young man,” Webre said. “He was an Ascension Parish original who invested himself in our kids and in those who needed a little extra help in life.”

The sheriff remembered Bourque for his quiet temperament, quick wit, and love for fishing and golf.

“He will be remembered as that rare man who had no enemies and more friends than he could count,” Webre said.